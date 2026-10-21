In Iran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. According to an Anadolu Agency report, citing Fars News Agency, they discussed the latest military, economic and information developments related to the United States and Israel.

Economy and social unity

The participants in the meeting discussed strengthening Iran’s national capabilities, preserving social cohesion and national unity. They also stressed the need to improve cooperation between the government and parliament to address economic problems and issues concerning the population’s well-being.

Separately, Ghalibaf and Khamenei emphasized the importance of developing relations with Iran’s strategic partners. According to Anadolu Agency, the parliament speaker informed the supreme leader about parliament’s activities after the start of the February 28 US-Israeli war against Iran, as the agency describes it, and outlined current and future plans to respond to the country’s challenges.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rare reports of meetings

This is one of the few reported meetings involving Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since replacing his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in office in March. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian previously said that he had met twice with the supreme leader since March, including in August, when their conversation lasted more than seven hours.

According to Anadolu Agency, Khamenei was elected supreme leader on March 8 after his father was killed in US and Israeli strikes on February 28. Since then, he has mainly issued written statements. The meeting took place amid tensions between Tehran and Washington over security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader conflict.

Read us on