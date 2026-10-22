Pakistan hosts seventh Suspolo apple festival — Dawn

The seventh National Festival of the local Suspolo apple variety was held in the Pari Valley of Kharmang district in Pakistan. The event was dedicated to the region’s agricultural heritage and local farmers, Dawn reports.

Apples from the Pari Valley

The festival was organized by the district administration with the support of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries. Participants included Governor Mehdi Shah, Forestry Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan, local residents, as well as Pakistani and foreign tourists.

The Suspolo variety is grown in the Pari Valley. It is known for its juiciness, sweet taste, bright color and distinctive aroma. Local residents say that the scent of these apples can fill an entire room and that the fruit can be stored until March.

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Markets for producers

According to Kharmang Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Khan, the festival has been held annually during the harvest season for seven years. Its goal is to promote the local apple variety, showcase the region’s culture and help farmers find better markets for their produce.

The festival featured stalls selling Suspolo apples, homemade dishes, traditional food and locally produced goods. Students presented a cultural program, while women and local entrepreneurs displayed their own products.

Vendor Akbar Ali noted that delivering apples from remote areas is difficult because some villages lack proper road connections. Producers believe that improved transport, market access and government incentives could help increase production and enter international markets.

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