South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are set to hold a summit in Seoul on October 29. The sides plan to discuss expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, Korea Herald reports.

Talks at Cheong Wa Dae

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Cheong Wa Dae. Following the talks, Lee and Merz are expected to make a joint press statement and attend an official dinner, the South Korean presidential administration said.

Summit participants are expected to raise cooperation in promising sectors, including battery production, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. Defense and military-industrial cooperation, as well as regional and international issues, are also expected to be on the agenda.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Merz's first visit

This will be Friedrich Merz's first visit to South Korea since taking office as German chancellor and the first trip by the head of the German government to the country in three years. Presidential administration spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the visit should help develop bilateral relations in a more strategic and future-oriented direction.

As part of his two-day visit, Merz will also take part in the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul. Lee and Merz previously met in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France; the current talks will be their third meeting since Merz took office.

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