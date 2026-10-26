In Brazil, on October 25, incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was leading in the second round of the presidential election after 13.35% of polling stations had been counted. He had 50.05% of valid votes, compared with 49.95% for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, The Rio Times reported, citing data from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court. The results were not final.

A minimal gap

As of 18:44 U.S. Eastern Time, Lula had received 8,348,409 votes, while Bolsonaro had received 8,331,464. The gap between the candidates was 16,945 votes out of 16,679,873 valid votes counted at that time.

The electoral court had counted data from 66,646 of 499,248 polling stations. Valid votes are those cast for candidates; blank and spoiled ballots are not included in this figure.

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The count continues

Preliminary results varied significantly by region. Lula was ahead of his opponent in northeastern states, including Bahia and Pernambuco, where approximately 4–6% of polling stations had been counted at that time. Bolsonaro held an advantage in the south of the country, as well as in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where a significant share of votes had yet to be counted. In the state of Minas Gerais, the results were nearly tied.

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court continued to update the data, and no winner had been declared at the time of publication.

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