Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro held the final televised debate in Rio de Janeiro on October 23 ahead of the second round of the presidential election. The meeting took place two days before the vote scheduled for Sunday, October 25.

Tone of the debate

The debate took place in a relatively diplomatic tone, although both candidates exchanged sharp remarks. Lula da Silva, a representative of the left-wing Workers' Party, is running for re-election. Flávio Bolsonaro represents the Liberal Party and is the son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

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Polls ahead of the vote

As The Hindu reports, polls predict a tied result between candidates with opposing ideological positions. Flávio Bolsonaro took the lead in the first-round vote.

Possible political course

The election result could mean that Latin America's largest country joins a regional shift to the right promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump. Another possible scenario is that Brazil retains its position as a pillar of left-wing forces in the region.

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