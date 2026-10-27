German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier began a five-day state visit to China in the city of Hefei, the administrative center of the eastern province of Anhui. This is his first trip to the PRC in nearly eight years, the South China Morning Post reports.

Visit to Anhui Province

In Hefei, Steinmeier visited the former residence of Li Hongzhang, a Chinese statesman of the late Qing dynasty whom the publication describes as one of the pioneers of China’s early modernization. The president also visited Luogang Central Park, created on the site of the former Hefei International Airport.

The provincial program also includes a visit to the research and development center of Volkswagen Group China Technology Company. Hefei has become a technology hub thanks to significant investments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and new energy vehicles.

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Before traveling to Beijing, the German president is also due to visit the historic village of Hongcun and Huangshan Mountain. The Office of the President of Germany said that the stay in Anhui Province is intended to highlight the significance of the period around 1900 in the history of German-Chinese relations.

Talks in Beijing

In China’s capital, Steinmeier is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council Li Qiang. A visit to the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences to discuss climate cooperation and a speech at Peking University are also planned.

According to the president’s office, the trip is intended to discuss “Germany’s multifaceted and complex relations with China and the challenges they face.” The visit is taking place amid trade disputes between the sides: in early October, Germany and France jointly signed a proposal for a new mechanism to restrict access to the EU market for countries that cause market distortions. This measure is widely seen as targeting China.

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