In Pakistan, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a notice ordering the removal within 15 days of a guard post and other structures that the agency considers unauthorized near the residence of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad’s G-6 sector.

As Dawn reports, the notice is dated October 30 and addressed to the legal owner of the property. It cites three violations of the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations 2020, as amended in 2023.

What violations the CDA cited

The authority said there was unauthorized construction in the setbacks, meaning the open spaces near the house. The notice also refers to a guard post and a generator installed on CDA land.

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According to the agency, when obtaining a no-objection certificate on March 18, 2019, the owner submitted an affidavit. In it, he undertook to remove the violations related to the setbacks within three months and comply with all regulations. The CDA said the requirements were never fulfilled.

Possible consequences and reaction

The city manager warned that if the notice is not complied with, the CDA may take action under the relevant legislation and building regulations. Possible measures include sealing or demolishing the structures, as well as initiating proceedings to cancel the plot’s allotment.

After the notice emerged, the politician’s son, Maulana Asjad Mahmood, said the CDA’s actions were retaliation for the issue raised by his father regarding alleged land grabs by a high-ranking military officer. He also expressed concern that political differences, in his words, are turning into personal revenge.

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