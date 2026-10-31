Haze has eased in Singapore: as of 07:00 on October 31, hourly PM2.5 readings in different parts of the country ranged from 14 to 40 and remained within the normal range everywhere. The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 56 to 67, corresponding to a moderate level of pollution.

Forecast for improvement

According to Channel NewsAsia, the Meteorological Service Singapore expects the haze situation to improve further with the onset of the inter-monsoon period. Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) said rain is expected on Saturday in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and surrounding areas, which should help contain the haze.

The agency forecast 24-hour PSI readings of 51 to 70 points for Saturday, which is within the moderate range. Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 23:00 on Sunday following the previous haze episode.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recommendations for the public

The NEA advised taking the 24-hour PSI forecast into account when planning outdoor activities and checking current hourly PM2.5 readings before immediate outdoor activities. Given the forecast for Saturday, all population groups can continue their usual outdoor activities.

If the hourly PM2.5 concentration rises to an elevated level, healthy people are advised to reduce intense physical exertion outdoors during the following hour. Children, elderly people, pregnant women and people with chronic heart or lung conditions are advised to avoid intense outdoor activity in such a situation.

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