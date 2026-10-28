Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said that the border between Syria and Iraq is completely secure and that the two countries are coordinating on security matters. In an interview with the Iraqi television channel Dijlah, he also spoke of reduced threats from the terrorist group Islamic State and claimed that no organization currently poses a danger to either state, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Visit by the Iraqi delegation

Al-Sharaa welcomed the planned visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to Syria. According to Iraqi media, the head of government was expected to arrive on Wednesday at the head of a large ministerial delegation. The sides planned to discuss bilateral relations, as well as water resources, oil and trade.

The Syrian president said that relations between Damascus and Baghdad should be based not on sectarian or ethnic considerations, but on shared history and close economic ties. He also said that visits to the Sayyida Zaynab shrine are possible provided that security requirements are observed. According to him, people who allegedly tried to use this issue to incite sectarian hostility were detained.

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Pipeline and access to the Mediterranean Sea

Al-Sharaa said that Syria is holding talks with international companies on connecting the Baniyas pipeline to oil refineries. He also stated that Syria and Iraq had signed memoranda of understanding concerning the Baniyas–Kirkuk pipeline.

The Syrian president called his country Iraq's gateway and maritime outlet toward the West. According to him, Syrian territory could serve as Iraq's route to the Mediterranean Sea for oil exports.

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