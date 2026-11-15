Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in Mogadishu that Taiwan poses a threat to Somalia’s existence, while Israel threatens its statehood. As Anadolu Agency reports, he made the statement during a ceremony marking the start of construction of Somalia’s National Defense University.

President’s statement

During his speech, Mohamud also said that Somalia knows who its close friends are and who are not.

According to the president, China is one of Somalia’s closest allies and is financing the construction of the university. The project is also expected to include a hospital for the armed forces.

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Contacts with Somaliland

According to the agency, Israel is the only country that has recognized Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia. Taiwan maintains extensive diplomatic relations and has a presence in Hargeisa, the capital of the region.

Mohamud also criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of seeking external solutions, and called for a return to dialogue. After attending the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, he warned that one of the strongest El Niño episodes recorded in Somalia could cause flooding and seriously disrupt the lives of up to 3.4 million people in the southern provinces.

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