US President Donald Trump said that Brazil’s presidential election, in which incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the second round, “looked manipulated.” Der Spiegel reports.

Trump’s comment

According to the publication, Trump sided with Lula’s defeated rival, Flávio Bolsonaro. Der Spiegel notes that Trump is considered a supporter of the Bolsonaro family. Commenting on the vote, the US president said: “It looked so corrupt, so terrible.”

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Trump used the expression about manipulation in reference to the vote itself in Brazil. Der Spiegel’s report was published on October 26, 2026.

Second-round result

Lula da Silva won the second round of Brazil’s presidential election. According to Der Spiegel, Lula da Silva is Brazil’s left-wing head of state, and his opponent in the decisive vote was Flávio Bolsonaro. Trump’s statement came after Lula’s victory and Bolsonaro’s defeat. In Der Spiegel’s report, Trump’s words are presented as his assessment of the course of the election.

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