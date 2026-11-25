In Russia, the aggressor state, a Moscow court has arrested Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis. He has been charged with fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, and bribery, Meduza reports.

Funds for road reconstruction

According to the Russian business publication Kommersant, the embezzlement charge, which also alleges that Chibis acted as part of an organized group, is linked to the alleged misappropriation of about 1 billion rubles. The funds were allocated for the reconstruction of the Apatity–Kirovsk highway.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The airboat episode

According to Kommersant, the bribery charge concerns a gift in the form of an airboat worth 8.5 million rubles. Chibis did not admit guilt on any of the charges brought against him.

Chibis has headed Murmansk Region since 2019. He was detained on November 23 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after arriving for a work trip.

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