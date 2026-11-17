US President Donald Trump has arrived in Manila, Philippines, where he is due to speak at the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Air Force One has already landed in Manila, the South China Morning Post reports.

Short visit to the Philippines

Trump has slightly more than 20 hours for a state visit to Manila. The Philippine side had sought this visit, and the summit schedule was adjusted for the US president's brief stopover en route to China.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In China, Trump is to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The publication notes that he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping there. A trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of an aggressor state, has been confirmed, SCMP reports.

Planned meetings

On Tuesday, at the Solaire resort on the coast of Manila Bay, Trump is expected to take part in a group photo and a Quad-format meeting. The signing of a trade agreement between the United States and Thailand, a special ASEAN-US summit and a dinner are also planned.

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