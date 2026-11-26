US President Donald Trump called for an immediate investigation into economic data released before the midterm elections after the federal government revised upward its estimate of gross domestic product growth for the third quarter. In a Truth Social post, he claimed without evidence that the initial GDP figures had been deliberately understated, The Hill reports.

Revision of the GDP estimate

On November 25, the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US economy grew by 4.3% at an annual rate from July through September. The previous estimate was 3.4%.

Trump asked why the correct figure had not been released before the elections and called the discrepancy a major and deliberate error. He also said that the US economy under his administration was performing far better than the already released positive figures indicated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

GDP estimates are regularly revised as more complete data become available. The Bureau of Economic Analysis plans to release its next estimate next month.

Economy after the elections

The president’s call came after a difficult midterm election cycle for the Republican Party, which lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats focused their campaigns on the cost-of-living issue, while the economy and rising prices remained among voters’ main concerns.

Separate data released the same day showed that the personal consumption expenditures price index rose by 3.8% year-on-year in October. This is significantly above the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target and heightened expectations of a possible rate hike at its next meeting.

Read us on