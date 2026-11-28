Supporters of the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) have launched the Manjaniq social platform on the dark web, modeled after X, formerly Twitter. Its current version appeared in November 2026. The platform is not an official ISIS resource: it was developed by a network of the group's supporters, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The name Manjaniq comes from an Arabic word meaning a medieval catapult. Research into the platform indicates that the first post in its current version was published on November 4, although mentions of Manjaniq had appeared as early as September. The exact timeline of the resource's development remains unclear.

Small audience and Arabic language

At the time of assessment, Manjaniq had only a few dozen users, significantly fewer than the audiences of the networks involved in its creation. Militant Wire senior analyst Harold Chambers noted that there are posts in English on the platform, but Arabic predominates.

The dark web requires special software for access, making the activity of such platforms harder to track, but their audiences are more limited. As noted in a study published in Security Journal in 2024, the main topics of discussion on one jihadist forum on the dark web were recruitment and propaganda.

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Response to tighter moderation

Lucas Webber, senior investigator at Tech Against Terrorism and senior fellow at the Soufan Center, linked the emergence of Manjaniq to the restructuring of ISIS supporters' online networks. According to him, stronger digital counterterrorism measures since 2024, including the removal of the I’lam Foundation and Al-Raud websites and tighter restrictions on Telegram, have pushed the group's supporters toward encrypted platforms and their own web infrastructure.

Chambers called Manjaniq the first fully fledged social platform created by ISIS supporters. Another resource, Besira, was initially an archive website and only later acquired social features. Researchers estimate that Manjaniq also emerged amid internal disputes among the group's supporters over religious interpretations, user behavior, and moderation rules.

Third ISIS-linked website in 2026

According to the research, Manjaniq became the third website linked to ISIS supporters to emerge or undergo significant development in 2026. Such resources are used to preserve propaganda materials, distribute publications, hold discussions, and facilitate communication among supporters.

At the same time, there is no evidence that ISIS's official leadership commissioned or directly controls Manjaniq. The platform's future influence will depend on whether it can attract new users and sustain activity despite internal ideological differences among the group's supporters.

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