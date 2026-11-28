In Germany, Stuttgart drew 2:2 with Eintracht Frankfurt in a match of the 11th round of the Bundesliga. The hosts took the lead twice, but the visitors equalized on both occasions. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Overturned red card and goals before halftime

In the 20th minute, referee Sascha Stegemann initially sent off Eintracht defender Robin Koch after a challenge with Ermedin Demirovic. However, after reviewing the video replay, the referee overturned the red card: Koch, who was the last defender, played the ball.

Grischa Prömel opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, finding the right corner after a pass from Demirovic. Frankfurt equalized in first-half stoppage time: after a corner, Ansgar Knauff took a shot, and the ball went into the far corner after a deflection off Deniz Undav.

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Frankfurt's second response

Stuttgart took the lead again in the 53rd minute. Undav beat Knauff and sent in a cross to Luca Jaquez, who finished the attack with a header. In the 62nd minute, Jonathan Burkardt played a square pass, and Younes Ebnoutalib struck into the right corner to set the final score. It was the seventh goal of the season for the 23-year-old footballer.

After 11 rounds, Eintracht are seventh in the table, while Stuttgart are temporarily eighth. On Tuesday, Stuttgart will host Dynamo Dresden in the German Cup round of 16, and the following day Eintracht will play Borussia Dortmund.

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