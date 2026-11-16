In Israel, a border police officer who shot and seriously wounded a driver in the city of Acre was placed under five-day house arrest after questioning. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the officer was off duty during the incident.

Border Police version

According to Border Police representatives, the officer noticed a car moving at high speed toward a group of women on the sidewalk. He stated that the manner of driving posed a real danger to pedestrians and also threatened his own life. The officer then opened fire at the vehicle.

Despite his injuries, the driver left the scene. He was later taken to hospital in serious condition. Doctors operated on the man, after which he was transferred to the general intensive care unit, where he is on a ventilator.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Review of the legality of the shooting

Police officers and forensic experts collected evidence at the scene. The police Internal Investigations Department opened proceedings into the border police officer's actions.

At night, the officer was questioned on suspicion of shooting under aggravating circumstances and causing injuries. After questioning, he was released from custody and placed under house arrest for five days. He was also prohibited from visiting police facilities for two weeks. Investigators must determine whether the circumstances justified the use of a weapon.

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