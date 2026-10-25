Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed will begin an official visit to Canada on Monday and hold a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. This was reported by The National.

Meeting with Mark Carney

During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Canada. They are also expected to consider the development of a strategic partnership between the two states.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Priority areas of cooperation

The visit is intended to deepen ties between the countries. Representatives of the UAE and Canada are expected to consider opportunities to expand cooperation in priority areas.

This is expected to be based on shared interests and a commitment to long-term growth and prosperity. The specific sectors that will be included on the agenda were not specified ahead of the trip, the state news agency Wam reported.

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