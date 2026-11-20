The UN World Food Programme plans to provide assistance to 91 million people in 2027 and needs more than $12 billion for this. This is stated in the Global Outlook for 2027 forecast, Anadolu Agency reports.

Assistance will cover some people facing acute hunger

WFP noted that the planned support will cover only some of the people worldwide experiencing acute food shortages. According to the organization’s estimates, 266 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2025. Approximately 39 million of them were at emergency hunger levels or even more severe levels.

World Food Programme Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg said it is becoming increasingly difficult for the most vulnerable people to escape acute hunger. He stressed the need for sustained political commitments, investment and joint action.

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Most funds will be directed toward crisis response

The organization warned of the risk of a third major global food crisis in six years. Nearly 72% of its funding needs for 2027 are planned to be directed toward crisis response, while another 28% will go to programmes aimed at strengthening communities’ resilience to future shocks.

The World Food Programme also intends to expand anticipatory action, including insurance and financing mechanisms to prepare communities for climate-related disasters. Other plans include strengthening cooperation with local partners and expanding market-based assistance modalities.

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