In Italy, the largest left-wing trade union, CGIL, has confirmed a general strike on November 20 against the government's budget package. This was reported by ANSA English after a meeting between union representatives and the government at Rome's Palazzo Chigi.

Meeting with the government

CGIL National Secretary Christian Ferrari described the meeting with government representatives as polite but politically useless. He said that the union maintains a sharply negative assessment of the draft budget law.

According to Ferrari, the document does not address the urgent crises facing the country. The CGIL representative also claims that the budget law is based on a combination of austerity and rearmament.

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CGIL's position

Ferrari said that, in the union's view, the government is trying to save money at the expense of pensions. He called this sufficient grounds for the general strike that CGIL has announced for November 20.

CGIL objects to the overall logic of the budget package. According to Ferrari, an entirely different economic policy is needed to solve the country's problems.

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