In Germany, industrial production rose by 0.7% in September compared with August, while the market had expected no change. The data were released by Germany’s Federal Statistical Office Destatis, Anadolu Agency reports.

Car production rose by 17.1%

The main driver of the September increase was a 17.1% jump in car production. The sector recovered after weaker results in the previous two months, when output volumes were affected by plant upgrades and summer work breaks.

Pharmaceutical production also increased, by 8%, after two months of decline. In August, industrial output rose by 1%, but this figure was revised downward.

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Construction and machinery production declined

At the same time, construction output fell by 2.6% in September, while the production of machinery and equipment dropped by 6.5%. This marked a reversal after this segment grew by 5.8% in August.

Excluding energy and construction, core industrial production increased by 1.7% month on month. Year on year, Germany’s industrial production rose by 0.4% in September.

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