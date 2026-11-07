Proxima Fusion aims to be the first to launch a pilot fusion energy plant and is targeting net energy gain in the early 2030s. Sortino said this, CNBC reports.

Simplicity of operation

According to Sortino, making operation as simple as possible should be the key to the future plant's profitability. He noted that complexity may remain at the design and manufacturing stages, but the plant itself needs to be easy to operate.

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Competition and supply

Among Proxima Fusion's competitors, CNBC names the U.S.-based Commonwealth Fusion Systems, which is also backed by Google, and Helion Energy, as well as Canada's General Fusion. Several companies operate in China with state support, including China Fusion Energy Co., while Tokyo-based Helical Fusion leads the Japanese segment.

Anne Mettler of Catalyse Europe stressed that supply chains for fusion energy need to be created in advance. According to her, Europe's leadership in this technology will depend on building such an industrial chain, and the technology itself cannot be launched quickly through a single decision.

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