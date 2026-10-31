Busan plans to add toilet data to city map service — Korea Herald

In Busan, South Korea, city authorities plan to add information about public toilets to the existing map service and are considering creating a separate app. Foreign tourists in the city search for restrooms through social media, sharing locations and access codes for toilets in stores and cafes, Korea Herald reports.

Searching through social media

As of Wednesday, dozens of posts appeared on the Chinese platform Xiaohongshu in response to searches for restroom passwords in Busan. Their authors publish restroom locations and entry codes, as well as clarify whether this information is up to date.

This is happening amid a growing number of international tourists in the southern port city. Busan does not have a separate city service that provides restroom information. Critics believe that the lack of clear guidance may encourage visitors to use private toilets without permission.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Number and accessibility

As of June, Busan had 2,507 public toilets and private restrooms open for public use. According to South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the city ranked ninth among the country's 17 provinces and major cities by this indicator.

Tourists also turn to apps and online forums. In particular, the KORE restroom-finder app contains data on approximately 64,000 facilities across the country and allows users to update information on locations, opening hours, and other details.

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