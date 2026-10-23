Abdelamir Taiban, an adviser to Iraq’s prime minister, said that Iran is deliberately undermining Iraq’s security. His remarks came amid Baghdad’s closure of several border crossings with Iran over security concerns, The National reports.

Claims of violations at the border

According to Taiban, people linked to Iran allegedly enter Iraq without permission and create chaos along the border. He called on Tehran to take strict legal action against those responsible.

The adviser also said that Iraqi citizens had been abducted after crossing the border with Iran, including near the Shalamcheh and Al-Shib crossings. In his view, the government should extend electronic monitoring and automation systems to all crossings with Iran.

Taiban described the flow of drugs and counterfeit currency from Iran as one of the biggest problems at the border. He claimed that the economic damage caused by this had exceeded the damage inflicted by the Islamic State group.

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Protests over the closure of Al-Shib

The official’s remarks came during protests in the southern city of Maysan over the closure of the Al-Shib crossing. On Thursday, dozens of truck drivers and workers demanded that authorities resume its operations, as their income depends on cross-border traffic.

The closure of the crossing has disrupted trade and daily life in the region. It is expected to affect prices of basic goods, including fresh produce and Iranian construction materials that are common in southern Iraq.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called on security forces to ensure safe conditions for protesters. According to his office, the Ministerial Council for National Security stressed the need to protect peaceful demonstrations and treat their participants with respect. Iraq and Iran share a 1,599-kilometre border, and nine official crossings operate between Iran, Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan.

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