The US Securities and Exchange Commission, according to The Wall Street Journal, has opened a civil investigation into Nvidia. The regulator is examining whether the company’s disclosures may have misled investors, TechCrunch reports.

Subject of the review

Reports of a possible investigation emerged after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down. Following the news, shares of the chipmaker fell by more than 10%, according to TechCrunch.

The company also reported revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier.

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Suspicions concerning Megaspeed

Since late 2024, the US Department of Commerce has been investigating Singapore-based data company Megaspeed. It is suspected of possibly rerouting some Nvidia chips to China, which could violate US export laws.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last weekend accused Nvidia of knowingly selling powerful chips to China to increase revenue and profits.

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