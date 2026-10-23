Female IDF scouts report operations in southern Syria — Jerusalem Post

Female soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces' Battalion 595 said they continue reconnaissance missions in southern Syria, using direct observation and drones. As The Jerusalem Post reports, women make up more than half of the unit's personnel.

Observation and drones

A servicewoman identified as N. said her unit's task is to collect data on potential threats and ensure security in this area. According to her, the unit operates jointly with other forces and staff structures, while the duration of individual deployments depends on the situation — from several hours to more than a week.

N. also said that during Israel's war with Iran in June 2025, her unit remained in the field longer due to increased instability. In one of the described episodes, military personnel gathered information for several days about several individuals, tracking their movements, contacts and meeting times, after which an operation was carried out.

Another servicewoman, R., said that the choice between visual observation and the use of drones depends on the specific mission and the target's location. According to her, the unit tries to get as close to the target as possible without putting military personnel at risk.

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Claims of rising tensions

A company commander identified as Captain O. said that attempts to create infrastructure in Syria for groups that Israel considers hostile are continuing. According to him, the military has many tasks every day, and he has not noticed an unambiguous reduction in their number.

Earlier, the IDF reported that on October 9 it killed Yousef Ali al-Hassan, whom the Israeli military described as a Syrian militant linked to Iran. According to the IDF, the man was involved in attacks against Israeli forces, including using drones and rocket fire from southern Syria.

The Israeli military also reported two incidents on October 4 and 5. In one case, a reservist shot dead a man suspected of attempting to infiltrate an IDF position; in another, military personnel wounded one of two people on a motorcycle and detained both. The IDF said that the man killed in the first case was unarmed and that the incident is under review.

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