Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said on October 24 that the danger had passed in four areas of the kingdom. Warnings of a potential threat had previously been issued for these territories.

Areas where the danger has passed

The all-clear applies to the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, and Yanbu, as well as Mecca Province. The service published the relevant statements on the social network X, separately naming these four territories. Anadolu Agency reports.

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Civil Defense appeal

The Civil Defense urged residents of these areas to follow its instructions and avoid gatherings and filming. This appeal concerned the territories for which warnings had previously been issued. The Civil Defense did not specify in its statements what exactly had caused the warning.

The warnings came amid an escalation of hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group. The agency notes that attacks targeting the kingdom included missile strikes and drone attacks.

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