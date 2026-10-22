In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Jordan signed an updated protocol amending the document on the establishment of the Saudi-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Talks in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi. The sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in the interests of both countries.

The diplomats also reviewed the regional situation, including the ongoing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian territory. Al-Safadi stated Jordan's full solidarity with the kingdom and support for the measures Saudi Arabia is taking to protect its security, stability, sovereignty, as well as the country's citizens and residents.

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Work of the Coordination Council

The ministers also discussed efforts to reduce tensions, prevent the spread of conflicts, and restore security and stability. According to the publication, these efforts include compliance with international law, the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the affairs of other states, as well as ensuring the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Higher Coordination Council will be chaired by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Jordan's King Abdullah II. The heads of the two countries' foreign affairs ministries will lead the council's general secretariat, while the foreign ministries will be responsible for its work and for preparing meetings and sessions of relevant ministerial committees.

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