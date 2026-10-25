The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Riyadh region, the country’s capital, on the morning of October 25. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported this. According to Anadolu Agency, he released a statement on the social media platform X.

Details of the interception

The origin of the drone was not specified. The coalition also provided no information about possible deaths, injuries, or damage resulting from the incident.

The previous day, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles that, according to its information, Yemen’s Houthis had launched toward the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.

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Houthi statements

The Houthis separately said they had carried out missile and drone strikes on airports, oil facilities, and an air base in Saudi Arabia. Among the targets, they named Riyadh’s main airport, King Khalid International Airport. The group described these attacks as a response to Saudi airstrikes on Yemen.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its confrontation with the Houthis. The Houthis have controlled Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.

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