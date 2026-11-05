Saudi-led coalition destroys drone over Eastern Province — Anadolu Agency

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province on November 5.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki announced this in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported. He did not identify the drone’s origin or provide information about possible casualties or damage.

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Escalation of hostilities

The coalition’s announcement came amid an escalation in hostilities between it and Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that has supported Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its confrontation with the Houthis since 2015. The coalition began supporting this government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen the previous year.

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