Saudi program completes 300 projects in Yemen — Asharq Al-Awsat

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has implemented 300 projects and initiatives in 16 governorates of the country. They cover education, healthcare, energy, water supply, transport, agriculture and fisheries, development programs, and support for the institutional capacity of Yemen’s government, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

In the healthcare sector, the program implemented more than 40 projects and initiatives and supported 30 medical facilities in 13 governorates. The work included the construction, equipping and operation of hospitals and medical centers, as well as staff training.

Hospitals and medical care

One of the key facilities is the 270-bed Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden. It has 14 specialized clinics and a cardiology center, and more than 2,000 pieces of medical equipment have been installed.

From its opening in January 2023 through October 2026, the hospital provided nearly 5 million medical services. According to published data, 31,000 surgeries and more than 11,000 heart operations and catheterization procedures were performed there.

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Other projects include the King Salman Medical and Educational City in Al-Mahra Governorate, with a 110-bed hospital. The program also supported a dialysis center in the governorate: it provided more than 100,000 specialized medical services, including over 22,000 dialysis sessions. Medical centers were restored on Socotra, equipment was supplied to hospitals in Marib, and medical facilities were operated on Socotra and in Shabwa.

Education and humanitarian support

In the education sector, around 60 projects and initiatives have been implemented in 11 governorates. They include the construction and equipping of more than 40 model schools, modernization of university infrastructure and laboratories, development of technical and vocational education, and teacher training.

At the University of Aden, 28 laboratories of the Faculty of Pharmacy were equipped, and a forensic research laboratory was established at the Faculty of Law. In Marib, the program supported the development of the Saba Region University, where two buildings with 16 classrooms and an administrative building were constructed.

At the same time, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is providing emergency assistance to displaced families. Water supply and sanitation agreements in Taiz and Lahj provide for daily water deliveries for 90 days. In Abyan, Aden and Shabwa, 1,960 food baskets were distributed, benefiting 7,700 people, according to the center. In Hajjah Governorate, 564 residents of the Haradh and Midi districts received 94 tents and 94 temporary shelter kits.

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