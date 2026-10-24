At least 306 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in Sudan as a result of drone strikes between October 1 and 21. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported this on October 23, according to The Rio Times.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that drones are already causing the majority of conflict-related civilian deaths in Sudan this year. According to the UN, strikes were carried out by both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Targets included residential buildings, markets, hospitals, sites hosting displaced people, power plants, and water sources.

Greatest losses

The deadliest episode was a repeated strike on a transport truck in Dibabi, West Kordofan state, on October 18. The UN counted at least 139 people killed. Reuters sources estimated the death toll from the attack at 145.

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The following day, a drone attacked the Amiet market in the disputed Abyei area, claimed by Sudan and South Sudan. The UN reported more than 80 people killed, while Abyei's acting information minister told Reuters that the toll was 153. Médecins Sans Frontières said it provided assistance to more than 20 victims, including people with burns. According to an Abyei official, about 8,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

Disputes over responsibility

South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the Sudanese army of carrying out the strike on the market and summoned Sudan's ambassador. Sudan's Foreign Ministry said on October 22 that the army had no connection to the incident.

An unnamed senior Sudanese military official told the Associated Press that the army had allegedly targeted fuel tankers that arrived from South Sudan for the Rapid Support Forces. This claim was not independently confirmed. A parallel administration linked to the Rapid Support Forces called on the UN to conduct an investigation.

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