Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler said Ankara does not envisage its military taking part in combat operations against Yemen’s Houthis under a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Possible military support for Riyadh, he said, should primarily strengthen deterrence and contribute to security and stability in the region.

As The National reports, Turkey will consider Saudi Arabia’s requests for military assistance and determine its scale after the agreement is ratified by parliament. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have already ratified the document.

Agreement of three states

The Mecca defence agreement was signed in August and submitted to the Turkish parliament for ratification this week. It is based on the principle that an attack on one participant is considered an attack on all.

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At the same time, Article 2 provides for mutual assistance in the event of an attack or military aggression by “another country or group of countries.” This wording raises the question of whether the treaty would apply to Houthi strikes, as they have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Ministers’ meeting in Istanbul

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Regional Four (R4) ministerial meeting involving Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt. The sides discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in Yemen.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned recent Houthi attacks on civilian areas of Saudi Arabia. At a broader meeting, also attended by the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, the ministers called on the Houthis to immediately cease hostilities, threats and attacks and return to the political process.

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