Israel expands support for student reservists — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, universities and colleges will expand academic support for student reservists and career service members in the 2026–2027 academic year. The new plan provides for alternative forms of assessment across all educational programs and majors, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing the Israel Defense Forces.

Available options include a written assignment instead of an exam, a modified exam, or counting the higher of two exam grades. The plan builds on support measures introduced in the 2024–2025 and 2025–2026 academic years for service members whose studies were interrupted by military service.

Support will depend on the duration of service

Students will be divided into categories according to the extent of their reserve service. Participants in the highest category, as well as career service members in frontline positions, will be able to choose alternative assessment in three courses. For students in the highest category who do not serve in frontline positions, this option will apply to two courses.

Students in the second category who served for at least 21 days during the semester will be entitled to alternative assessment in one or two courses, depending on the nature of their service.

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Scholarships and assistance for master's students

Those who had to extend their studies by a semester or a year due to service will retain eligibility for the support conditions provided for their category. For reservists and career service members, the minimum number of credits required to compete for dean's and rector's scholarships will also be reduced by 10%.

In master's programs, students whose research was delayed due to service will be offered individual solutions: deadline extensions, consideration of issues related to research grant payments, and a personalized support plan. Master's applicants with a pass/fail grade adjusted because of reserve service will be able to submit their actual grade to the admissions committee without affecting their undergraduate grade point average.

Lecture recordings and assistance for military partners

Lecture recordings will be retained for three months after the end of the semester. The plan also includes individual classes on missed material, rescheduling exam dates, and maximum credit exemptions. Eligibility for some of the measures will be extended to partners of career service members and reservists in frontline positions who have children under the age of 13.

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