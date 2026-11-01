Gun buyback begins in New South Wales — ABC News Australia

A 12-month firearm buyback program for licensed owners has begun in the Australian state of New South Wales. It is part of a nationwide scheme announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after the terrorist attack in Bondi. So far, only New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory have agreed to take part in the program, while Western Australia conducted its own gun buyback in 2024, ABC News Australia reports.

Limits for gun owners

One factor that will affect demand under the program is limits on the number of firearms a person may own. Recreational hunters will be limited to four firearms. Sport shooters, farmers, vertebrate pest-control specialists and other professional categories will be able to own up to 10 firearms.

These limits already apply to those seeking to buy new firearms, but they have not yet been formalized for existing owners. Owners are not yet required to surrender their firearms, as authorities are finalizing the rules, including possible exemptions. No exemptions are planned for recreational hunters.

At the same time, the government is offering a mechanism under which some owners may be allowed to retain more than 10 firearms with the approval of the police commissioner. State Police Minister Yasmin Catley cited farmers with several properties and elite athletes who may need different firearms for competitions as examples.

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How the buyback will work

Registered owners who want to join the program must book an appointment through the NSW Police Gun Safe website. Appointments are currently available at six police stations: Dubbo, Griffith, Grafton, Penrith, Sutherland and Narellan. According to Catley, all available appointments have already been booked. Booking is planned to open at another 34 stations at the beginning of December.

During the first stage, participants can receive between 450 and 1,000 Australian dollars depending on the type of firearm surrendered. During the second stage next year, payments of up to 10,000 Australian dollars are planned for more valuable items, although the details of this stage have not yet been determined.

Opponents of the program, including farmers and opposition politicians, have criticized it. The Coalition has promised to abolish the limits for farmers and sport shooters if it wins the election. One Nation's state leader Mike Newman also said he intends to abolish both the limits and the buyback program itself.

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