Water supply restored in Lodwar after pipe failures — Nation Kenya

In the city of Lodwar in Kenya, the utility company Turkana Urban Water and Sewerage Company said it had restored water supply following emergency repairs. Full stabilization of water supply may take up to 48 hours while pressure is restored in the network, Nation Kenya reports.

Prolonged water disruptions

Residents of Lodwar, including the Kanamkemer area, reported prolonged disruptions. Households, rental housing, hotels, accommodation establishments and government institutions were left without running water for several days. Some residents and businesses were forced to use water tankers.

Kanamkemer representative James Ikeni said that some residents had lacked reliable water supply for several weeks. In an appeal to TUWASCO management and the county ministry of water services, he asked for a public explanation of the reasons for the disruptions, including whether they could have been related to Kenya Power bills, power cuts affecting pumps, or consumers' unpaid water bills.

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Failures and vandalism

TUWASCO head Kelly Lemuya rejected claims that the disruptions were caused by Kenya Power cutting off electricity over debts. According to him, the causes were major bursts on the old pipeline, frequent failures of substandard pipes, including on the section between the Napuu aquifer and the village of Navoitorong, as well as vandalism of distribution networks.

Kananmeker resident Mark Mekede said that unidentified people entered residential compounds and stole water taps and valves. According to him, this worsened the water supply situation. TUWASCO proposes installing solar systems at all boreholes, replacing problematic pipes in the Navoitorong and Kavalase areas, and drilling additional boreholes in Napuu.

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