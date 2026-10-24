In Tajrish Square in northern Tehran, municipal authorities installed an art installation in the form of a prison cell suspended several storeys above the ground. Inside is an actor in a dark suit and red tie wearing a prosthetic mask of US President Donald Trump. This was reported by NDTV World.

Installation in Tajrish Square

According to the outlet, the actor walks around the cell or holds onto the bars. A screen displaying messages condemning US war crimes was installed nearby. The installation draws the attention of passers-by: some take photos and selfies beside it, while others direct insults at the American president.

One passer-by joked that he was ready to pay bail to free the image of Trump from the cell.

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Authorities’ statements and Tehran’s accusations

Tehran municipal bodies behind the campaign said they seek to remind residents of the capital about Iran’s demands for justice. Iranian authorities accuse the US president of war crimes during the war in the Middle East.

Tehran also claims that the United States allegedly deliberately attacked civilian sites, including a school and a wedding ceremony, resulting, it says, in the deaths of dozens of women and children. Media close to the Iranian authorities reported that the installation is to operate around the clock, seven days a week.

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