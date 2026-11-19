The US Senate rejected a war powers resolution that required President Donald Trump to end the war in Iran or obtain Congress's consent to continue it. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Voting result

The Senate voted against the resolution by 51 votes to 48. According to the publication, the vote was largely along party lines, with Republicans supporting the president's position.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous decision by the House of Representatives

Before being considered by the Senate, the resolution had already been supported by the US House of Representatives. The document stipulated that Trump must either end the military action in Iran or ask Congress for permission to continue it.

The vote took place several weeks after the Republicans suffered major defeats in the midterm elections. The Jerusalem Post notes that these results were largely linked to Americans' dissatisfaction with the war in Iran.

Read us on