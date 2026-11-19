The Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce approved the sale of more than 879,000 artificial intelligence chips to Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, through May 2026. This was reported by CNBC, citing documents released by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Supply licenses

According to the documents, some of the licenses approved by the Bureau of Industry and Security concerned sales to companies that the US Department of Defense designates as Chinese Military Companies.

The committee said that its chairman, Brian Mast, used the authority provided by the Export Control Reform Act to release data on Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices' export license applications for China.

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Requests and export controls

According to Mast, as of May, requests had been submitted to sell 3.4 million US AI chips associated with Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices products to China.

In the weeks following Jensen Huang's resignation, Republicans and Democrats in Congress called for legislation that would strengthen export controls on sales of advanced AI chips to China and other US adversaries.

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