SERAP sues ECOWAS Court over ₦78.8bn — Premium Times Nigeria

In Nigeria, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the federal government at the ECOWAS Community Court in the capital, Abuja. It is demanding an account of more than ₦78.8 billion in public funds allocated for cash transfer and social protection programmes. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

The case was registered under number ECW/CCJ/APP/42/26. SERAP refers to the 2024 annual report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, released on 7 August 2026. According to the lawsuit, the report covered various periods from January 2023 to 31 December 2024 and included observations on the financial operations of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, the National Cash Transfer Office, and the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office.

Audit observations

According to SERAP, the Auditor-General questioned approximately ₦33.751 billion that was allegedly transferred in 2023 to more than 3.2 million households in 35 states. The lawsuit states that sufficient records were not provided to verify the payments and reconcile beneficiary data.

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The report also refers to ₦36.744 billion in payments made without prior audit and ₦4.616 billion in expenditure without proper documentary evidence. Other amounts that raised questions include ₦350.182 million for beneficiary registration, ₦89.511 million for procurement for shops, and ₦17.422 million in advances for diesel fuel.

SERAP’s demands

The organisation asks the court to order the authorities to conduct an independent and prompt investigation into the observations set out in the auditor’s report. SERAP also demands the recovery of funds if their unlawful expenditure, loss, or misappropriation is confirmed, and legal or administrative action against those responsible, with due process observed.

In addition, the claimant asks for a complete and verifiable set of payment, beneficiary data, verification, and reconciliation documents, as well as strengthened financial control, auditing, and mechanisms for verifying social assistance recipients. SERAP argues that improper administration of such programmes may violate the rights of vulnerable households to social protection and an adequate standard of living. A hearing date has not yet been set.

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