In Cyprus, the average adjusted annual salary of full-time employees amounted to €29,547 in 2025. This was 5% higher than a year earlier, but the figure remained significantly below the European Union average of €41,464. Cyprus Mail reported this, citing Eurostat data.

Growth outpaced the average rate in the EU

In 2024, the average annual salary in Cyprus was €28,143, compared with €26,696 in 2023 and €24,203 in 2022. Over three years, it increased by approximately 22.1%. Over the same period, the EU average rose from €35,671 to €41,464, or by approximately 16.2%.

Cyprus' figure in 2025 was about 71.3% of the EU average. The annual gap with the average European salary was €11,917. At the same time, salaries in Cyprus were higher than in Poland (€23,853), Romania (€20,818), Hungary (€20,138), Bulgaria (€16,201), and Greece (€18,772).

Comparison with other Southern European countries

The average salary in Cyprus still lagged behind those in Malta (€35,003), Spain (€35,125), and Italy (€34,213). At the same time, it exceeded the level in Portugal, where the average annual salary was €26,202, as well as in Greece, which had the second-lowest figure in the EU.

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The highest average adjusted annual salary in 2025 was recorded in Luxembourg at €85,609. It was followed by Denmark (€73,500) and Ireland (€64,387). The lowest figure was in Bulgaria at €16,201.

Income distribution in Cyprus

According to preliminary estimates by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the average gross monthly salary in the second quarter of 2026 reached €2,548, compared with €2,475 in the same period of 2025. Less than €1,500 per month was earned by 33.6% of employees, while 5.6% earned €6,000 or more.

The median gross monthly salary in 2025 was €1,953, while the average was €2,591. Among men, the average monthly earnings in the second quarter of 2026 were €2,708, while among women they were €2,345.

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