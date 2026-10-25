At least 10 people were killed after armed men attacked the village of Binnari in Taraba State in eastern Nigeria. As Al Jazeera reports, police said that 10 bodies had been found by Friday evening. The attack was carried out by a large group of people traveling on motorcycles.

Casualty figures differ

According to survivors, at least 20 people may have been killed. Binnari resident Saidu Nuhu told AFP that after the attackers left, residents counted more than 20 bodies, while some people were still considered missing. Another resident, Isiyaku Musa, also reported at least 20 deaths.

Human rights organization Amnesty International said in a statement on Saturday that the death toll stood at 40. The organization said that new bodies were found in the village after the police first reported 10 deaths.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack after Friday prayers

Residents said the attackers opened fire immediately after Friday prayers. According to community leader Malam Abubakar Saifullahi, around 50 motorcycles arrived in the village, with two people riding each one. The attackers also looted shops, taking money, food and other goods, and seized motorcycles that people had left behind while fleeing the attack.

Amnesty International criticized the Nigerian authorities, saying that rural communities in some parts of the country’s north remain defenseless against armed attackers. Gangs operate in Taraba State, attacking villages, kidnapping people for ransom, and collecting “taxes” from farmers or miners in rural areas with a weak state presence.

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