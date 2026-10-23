Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India. The meeting took place on Friday on the sidelines of the two-day NDTV World Summit, The National reports.

Developing the partnership

The sides discussed ways to expand bilateral ties within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the United Arab Emirates and India. They also considered the summit's themes: shifts in the global economy, the role of artificial intelligence and technology in development, and the importance of international partnerships in responding to current challenges.

Relations between the UAE and India have continued since the Emirates was founded. About four million Indian citizens live in the UAE, making them the country's largest foreign community.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other contacts between the UAE and India

Earlier that week, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Mumbai. He said that the partnership between the two countries continues to gain momentum and helps strengthen their role in global economic growth.

In May, Modi visited the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohamed. In January, Sheikh Mohamed paid a working visit to New Delhi, where the sides agreed to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, the economy and food security.

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