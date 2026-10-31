Six inmates escape Nepal prison through tunnel — Kathmandu Post

Six inmates escaped from Dolpa District Prison in Nepal by digging a tunnel approximately four metres long. Kathmandu Post reports, citing police and local authorities.

Escape discovered during inspection

According to Chief District Officer Juna Hamal Dhakal, the escape likely occurred on Friday evening. Prison staff learned that six people were missing at around 6:00 on Saturday while counting inmates.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Four of those who escaped were serving sentences in theft and rape cases. Two others were being held in custody pending trial.

Tunnel led outside the facility

Anil Raj Giri, deputy superintendent of police at the Dolpa District Police Office, said the exact time of the escape has not yet been established. Law enforcement officers discovered a tunnel dug from the room where the prisoners were held to outside the prison grounds. Juna Hamal Dhakal said the inmates appear to have escaped through this underground passage.

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