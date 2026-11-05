Voters in Washington state in the United States approved Initiative 638, which bans transgender girls from competing on girls’ school sports teams. As of the morning of November 5, nearly 57% of voters supported it, although the vote count was still ongoing, The Guardian reports.

Requirement to confirm sex

The initiative applies to elementary, middle and high school students. To participate in girls’ sports teams, they must submit a statement from a medical professional confirming their “biological sex.”

According to the publication, the initiative provides for sex verification through hormonal or genetic tests or an examination of the genitals. It does not apply to boys’ sports teams, for which no similar procedures are предусмотрены. Medical professionals also criticized the fact that the initiative does not allow birth certificates to be used to confirm eligibility to participate on girls’ teams.

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Criticism of the initiative

Opponents of the initiative said that its implementation could force girls to undergo invasive and humiliating medical examinations in order to participate in sports. More than 140 medical professionals signed a statement against the decision. Spokane family physician Libby Lofts called the requirement to examine reproductive anatomy inappropriate for a sports physical.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association had previously said it knew of about 10 transgender middle and high school students who play sports, out of more than 200,000 students competing in the state. For nearly two decades, the state had allowed transgender students to play on teams in accordance with their gender identity.

More than 25 U.S. states have already adopted similar restrictions for transgender young athletes, mostly through Republican legislative initiatives. The Washington state initiative is set to take effect in December, but rights advocates consider it unconstitutional and do not rule out lawsuits.

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