US President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office that he could make a decision on further action against Iran, including the destruction of the rest of the country. According to Interia, he said that the United States has been in Iran for seven months and controls everything it wanted to control.

Trump said that the United States must now decide whether to move further in order to bring the situation to a final conclusion and prevent it from happening again. In his view, rebuilding Iran will take 25 years. The US president added that he would prefer not to destroy the rest of the country, but may be forced to do so.

Hegseth will keep his position

Trump also reiterated that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is doing his job well. Earlier that day, the president said that interlocutors were advising him to dismiss Hegseth, but that he intended to keep him in his position.

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According to CNN and The New York Times, cited by Interia, Hegseth was one of the most active supporters of a strike on Iran in the Trump administration. The US president had previously stated publicly that Hegseth was the first to speak in favor of a strike in order to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Negotiations on the nuclear program

Trump also commented on a possible resumption of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, saying that Iran does nothing without US consent. At the same time, the head of Iran's security services, Mohsen Rezaei, said this week that Tehran would not begin negotiations on the nuclear program until Washington agreed to Iran's demands.

As The New York Times writes, Iran is showing greater openness to discussing this issue in unofficial contacts. According to the newspaper, Tehran is analyzing proposals from mediators that could affect the future of its nuclear program. One of the main points of disagreement remains the fate of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

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