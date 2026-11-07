In Rawalpindi, officials from the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) met with representatives of the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss water shortages, urban flooding and other municipal issues. The meeting was attended by Chamber President Nosherwan Khalil Khan and Wasa Managing Director Azizullah Khan, Dawn reports.

Water shortage and new projects

According to Wasa, the agency serves approximately 1.8 million people across an area of 90 square kilometres. It operates around 500 tube wells and manages the water supply and sewerage network.

At the same time, Rawalpindi is facing a significant water shortage, groundwater depletion, rising operating costs and growing demand due to rapid urbanisation. Agency representatives presented water supply projects linked to the Chahan and Dadhocha dams, as well as a proposed expansion of the system through the Cherah Dam and additional resources from the Indus River.

The Dreams-I project, funded by the Asian Development Bank, has a budget of about $225 million. It provides for improvements to water supply, infrastructure expansion and the introduction of solar energy solutions.

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Sewerage and flood risk

Wasa also informed participants about projects under the Punjab Development Programme. They include the replacement of 106 kilometres of old water pipelines, installation of tube wells, construction of reservoirs, and development of sewerage and drainage infrastructure. Total investment in the water supply and sewerage development programme exceeds 8.8 billion Pakistani rupees.

The Chamber president stressed the importance of uninterrupted water supply and effective sanitation for businesses, markets and commercial activity. He urged Wasa to resolve issues concerning sanitation service tariffs, improve water availability in commercial areas, modernise tube wells and ensure transparent billing.

He also expressed concern over regular urban flooding and stressed the need for effective drainage, timely cleaning of the Leh Nullah watercourse and its tributaries, as well as preventive measures to protect businesses and livelihoods during monsoon rains. Participants raised issues concerning water supply by tankers, groundwater depletion, insufficient infrastructure and control over unauthorised water distribution.

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