China becomes the EU’s second-largest motorcycle supplier — Dawn

At the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, it was reported that Chinese manufacturers have strengthened their positions on the European market. In 2025, China became the European Union’s second-largest supplier of motorcycles after Japan: its share of imports stood at 27.1%, while the value of deliveries reached €1 billion. This was reported by Dawn, citing a report by the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM).

The growth of Chinese brands has been particularly notable in the segment of motorcycles with engines exceeding 250 cubic centimetres, which has traditionally been the domain of European and Japanese manufacturers. Over six years, China has transformed from a secondary supplier into one of the key players: its share of EU imports of such motorcycles rose from 7% in 2019 to nearly one-third.

Chinese brands at the Milan exhibition

At the international EICMA motorcycle show, visitors showed strong interest in the CFMoto stand, one of the leading Chinese brands represented in Europe. The Hangzhou-based company gained attention for producing engines and assembling models for Austria’s KTM, as well as for victories in two Moto3 championships in 2024 and 2026.

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At its stand, CFMoto presented a powerful model with aerodynamic winglets and an off-road motorcycle ridden by the brand’s new ambassador, Spanish racer Mario Roman. Italian rider Renato Polistene, who currently uses a KTM, told AFP that he could choose a Chinese motorcycle next time because of its more affordable price and the rising cost of models from other manufacturers.

Growth in France

Bertrand Massé, president of the two-wheeler division of the French automotive association Mobilians, called the strengthening of Chinese brands on the French market “a real revolution from the East.” In October, CFMoto ranked fifth among brands on the French market, ahead of Triumph, Suzuki, KTM and Yamaha.

According to Mobilians, Zontes doubled its sales over the year, while QJMotor and Voge are also growing rapidly. Massé linked demand to aggressive pricing policies and improvements in the quality of models, which attract buyers whose purchasing power is under pressure. Chinese company Qianjiang Motorcycle acquired the Italian brand Benelli back in 2005, while ZXMoto, founded by former mechanic and racer Zhang Xue, stands out among the new market entrants.

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