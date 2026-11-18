Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a key Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China, called for the removal of barriers to trade and investment. He said China would cut tariffs, expand market access, and reform rules and regulations for foreign companies.

Access to manufacturing

According to Xi Jinping, as stated in the official English translation, China intends not only to cut tariffs and expand market access, but also to go further. He said that reforming rules and regulations should give foreign companies full access to manufacturing.

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CNBC reports on the speech. The meeting is being held alongside a summit of APEC business and economic leaders.

Expected meetings

The statement was made ahead of meetings expected this week that Xi Jinping, according to CNBC, is to hold with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of an aggressor state. They are expected to take place as part of events related to the APEC summit.

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