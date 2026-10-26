In Syria, new admission rules have restricted women’s access to some programs at the National University of Defense Sciences and to nearly all programs at the Syrian University of Security Sciences. Deutsche Welle reports. Both institutions were established this year, and the Ministry of Education announced the new requirements in October.

Women can study the specialties offered by these institutions at other universities or general-profile colleges. However, for some female applicants, this may mean moving to another province. According to DW, a woman living separately from her family still draws disapproval among the conservative part of Syrian society.

Service in the security sector

Admission to the National University of Defense Sciences entails service in the Syrian army. Graduates of the University of Security Sciences must also commit to serving in the internal security forces for up to 20 years. DW notes that such requirements may be linked not only to restrictions in education, but also to barring women from service in the army and security structures.

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Other restrictions and reaction

Restrictions for women were also introduced at the railway institute in Aleppo, oil and gas training organizations in Rmeilan, Homs, Deir ez-Zor and Baniyas, as well as in a radio and television course in Idlib. At the same time, programs training kindergarten educators, nurses and midwives were designated exclusively for women.

Human Rights Watch criticized the new rules, stating that they are discriminatory, contradict Syria’s international obligations and reinforce gender stereotypes. Officials, for their part, said that some of the gender restrictions at the new security institutions had been inherited from educational establishments dating back to the era of Bashar al-Assad, which were merged this year.

According to the outlet, women make up slightly more than 10% of deputies in the Syrian parliament — 22 out of 210 — although the country’s target has been set at 20%.

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